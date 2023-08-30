 Skip to content

HammerHelm update for 30 August 2023

Build 1.9.21 - NPC Pathing Fixes

Build 1.9.21 - NPC Pathing Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's build includes some improvements to the NPC pathing code. Townspeople should no longer get stuck when trying to leave town.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com

My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios

