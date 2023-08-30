 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 30 August 2023

v7.27

Share · View all patches · Build 12064650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the patch from the previous announcement + a few little extras. It is now released for everyone!

v7.27 - August 29th, 2023
-Suspended Runs from a previous version will not load in v7.27 and above!
-Internal work done on gifts to prepare the game for the upcoming Burden gift type
-When checking Active Gifts, there is now a tag if the gift was given to you for free or traded to you during events
-Trading: Changed the mood gained from giving a monster their favorite quick gifts. Instead of a flat 7 points, it is now 5, 6, or 7 depending on rank + 1 more point if the gift is active
-Trading: Chemory now gains extra mood points for gifts that have a smell that she likes
-Trading: Monovai now gains extra mood points for certain gifts that are related to her
-Trading: Several monsters have multiple new favorite gifts including some quick gifts
-Trading: Several monsters have new reactions to specific gifts or types of gifts
-Trading: Adjusted the max mood cap and amount of gifts some monsters will accept
-Token Shops: Blot and vitrea have several new favorite gifts and new reactions to them
-Token Shops: The few gifts that gave more than 10 karma will only give 10 now (no change to tokens)
-Scrambla and Boiler react to storable duplicates of starting gifts or gifts that you took out of the Link Synapse
-The Alter Your Fate event has a new Sacrifice menu with more hints as to why certain sacrifices are not available to you
-Abyss will gain more power from sacrificing gifts that were taken as a trade from other trading or token shop events
-Abyss has a warning if you try to leave without spending all her power
-It is now required that the No One's Gift event is encountered at least once before it can be replaced by other monster Free Gift events
-Changed the memory text for the Acid Rain gift
-Bug Fix: Bonus Gifts offered in the cycle finale stages of Endless Stress would still need to be radiated

Changed files in this update

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart Content Depot 790061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link