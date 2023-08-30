This is the patch from the previous announcement + a few little extras. It is now released for everyone!

v7.27 - August 29th, 2023

-Suspended Runs from a previous version will not load in v7.27 and above!

-Internal work done on gifts to prepare the game for the upcoming Burden gift type

-When checking Active Gifts, there is now a tag if the gift was given to you for free or traded to you during events

-Trading: Changed the mood gained from giving a monster their favorite quick gifts. Instead of a flat 7 points, it is now 5, 6, or 7 depending on rank + 1 more point if the gift is active

-Trading: Chemory now gains extra mood points for gifts that have a smell that she likes

-Trading: Monovai now gains extra mood points for certain gifts that are related to her

-Trading: Several monsters have multiple new favorite gifts including some quick gifts

-Trading: Several monsters have new reactions to specific gifts or types of gifts

-Trading: Adjusted the max mood cap and amount of gifts some monsters will accept

-Token Shops: Blot and vitrea have several new favorite gifts and new reactions to them

-Token Shops: The few gifts that gave more than 10 karma will only give 10 now (no change to tokens)

-Scrambla and Boiler react to storable duplicates of starting gifts or gifts that you took out of the Link Synapse

-The Alter Your Fate event has a new Sacrifice menu with more hints as to why certain sacrifices are not available to you

-Abyss will gain more power from sacrificing gifts that were taken as a trade from other trading or token shop events

-Abyss has a warning if you try to leave without spending all her power

-It is now required that the No One's Gift event is encountered at least once before it can be replaced by other monster Free Gift events

-Changed the memory text for the Acid Rain gift

-Bug Fix: Bonus Gifts offered in the cycle finale stages of Endless Stress would still need to be radiated