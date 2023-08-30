 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Song Of The Prairie update for 30 August 2023

Song of the Prairie 0.6.35 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 12064611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello villagers,
It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:
1.Fixed the problem that notice bubble on mailbox won’t disappear after read all the mails.
2.Fixed the problem that open map when at the edge of the sense, the map will show in incomplete.
3.Fixed the problem that save and load game repeatedly will increase the save-load time.
4.Fixed the problem that being forced to exit JiYue’s Inner Space will cause some part of the interfaces won’t disappear completely.
5.Fixed the problem that when gifting firework to NPC may gift all the fireworks in the slot.
6.Changed the acceptance condition of quest- Two Livs.
7.Changed the NPC outfit gifting: Now NPCs will not accept outfits and head decorations except their exclusive belonging.
8.Optimized the position of gourd hat and the texture of diamond gourd hat.
9.Optimized the quest- Camera Life cannot be submitted.
If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350841 Depot 1350841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350842 Depot 1350842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344790 Depot 2344790
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352070 Depot 2352070
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352071 Depot 2352071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352072 Depot 2352072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352073 Depot 2352073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2522580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link