Song of the Prairie 0.6.35 patch update.

Hello villagers,

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that notice bubble on mailbox won’t disappear after read all the mails.

2.Fixed the problem that open map when at the edge of the sense, the map will show in incomplete.

3.Fixed the problem that save and load game repeatedly will increase the save-load time.

4.Fixed the problem that being forced to exit JiYue’s Inner Space will cause some part of the interfaces won’t disappear completely.

5.Fixed the problem that when gifting firework to NPC may gift all the fireworks in the slot.

6.Changed the acceptance condition of quest- Two Livs.

7.Changed the NPC outfit gifting: Now NPCs will not accept outfits and head decorations except their exclusive belonging.

8.Optimized the position of gourd hat and the texture of diamond gourd hat.

9.Optimized the quest- Camera Life cannot be submitted.

If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ