Update 0.5.5 Out Now!

General Additions & Improvements
- Madrid Urban Sports 2023 Park & Street map
- Physics based Nose Manuals
- Physics based Manuals
- Improvements to Washington Way model & textures
- Improvements to Mega Ramp model & textures
- Improvements to XAIR model & textures
- New character & updated clothing quality
Bug Fixes
- Turndown bug – fixed being able to land during a turndown
- Inward combo bug – fixed bug that activates ragdoll when doing inward combos
- Brake bug – fixed brake not saving when selecting deck
- Super jump bug – fixed bug that boosts the player super high
- Improved grind stability – player no longer rotates onto walls & ledges when attempting grinds
- Menu navigation bug – fixed being able to navigate menu during load screen
New settings
- Controller vibration on/off
- Menu volume slider
