ScooterFlow update for 30 August 2023

Update 0.5.5 Out Now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Additions & Improvements
  • Madrid Urban Sports 2023 Park & Street map
  • Physics based Nose Manuals
  • Physics based Manuals
  • Improvements to Washington Way model & textures
  • Improvements to Mega Ramp model & textures
  • Improvements to XAIR model & textures
  • New character & updated clothing quality
Bug Fixes
  • Turndown bug – fixed being able to land during a turndown
  • Inward combo bug – fixed bug that activates ragdoll when doing inward combos
  • Brake bug – fixed brake not saving when selecting deck
  • Super jump bug – fixed bug that boosts the player super high
  • Improved grind stability – player no longer rotates onto walls & ledges when attempting grinds
  • Menu navigation bug – fixed being able to navigate menu during load screen
New settings
  • Controller vibration on/off
  • Menu volume slider

