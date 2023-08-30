 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 30 August 2023

Update v0.39.5-1 Hotfix:

Share · View all patches · Build 12064509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Equipment issue where A11+ were getting the full bonus for a brief moment before the Item rating scaled again. Equipment Item Rating remain fully unlocked for the current Ascension to avoid player affected by this issue facing a wall.

