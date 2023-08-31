 Skip to content

Let's Build a Zoo update for 31 August 2023

General Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash where a completed animal-management cloning chamber tries to automatically summon a drone for delivery while the CRISPR building is being moved
  • Fixed a crash when factory workers path to new structures that are placed on un-erased rotational data from previously deleted enclosures
  • Fixed Aquarium Zoo crashing at the end of day 2 if the Research Hub is not built
  • Lake tiles can now be deleted in Build mode (however, they are non-refundable)
  • Opening the CRISPR panel no longer freezes the game on ultrawide monitors
  • Enclosures no longer build a "bridge" across lake tiles when using the "Change Type" feature
  • Fixed having too many trees in a big zoo slowing the overall game performance
  • Fixed buildings and crop rendering sometimes disappear when using the "Change Type" feature for enclosures
  • Using the controller will no longer change the time scale when the build bar is active
  • Reduced save file size regarding storeroom storing too many poop stock entries
  • Animal-poop no longer spawns inside enclosure items causing them to be unreachable by default after loading from a save file
  • Fixed corrupted enclosure tile (that generates on moving of enclosures) on save file load

