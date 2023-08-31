- Fixed a crash where a completed animal-management cloning chamber tries to automatically summon a drone for delivery while the CRISPR building is being moved
- Fixed a crash when factory workers path to new structures that are placed on un-erased rotational data from previously deleted enclosures
- Fixed Aquarium Zoo crashing at the end of day 2 if the Research Hub is not built
- Lake tiles can now be deleted in Build mode (however, they are non-refundable)
- Opening the CRISPR panel no longer freezes the game on ultrawide monitors
- Enclosures no longer build a "bridge" across lake tiles when using the "Change Type" feature
- Fixed having too many trees in a big zoo slowing the overall game performance
- Fixed buildings and crop rendering sometimes disappear when using the "Change Type" feature for enclosures
- Using the controller will no longer change the time scale when the build bar is active
- Reduced save file size regarding storeroom storing too many poop stock entries
- Animal-poop no longer spawns inside enclosure items causing them to be unreachable by default after loading from a save file
- Fixed corrupted enclosure tile (that generates on moving of enclosures) on save file load
Let's Build a Zoo update for 31 August 2023
General Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Let's Build a Zoo Content Depot 1547891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update