Heartwood Online update for 30 August 2023

Patch notes v0.3.0

Patch notes v0.3.0 · Build 12064486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Improved performance for full map overview
    • Added the ability to toggle helms on player UI
    • Updated player inspection to show player gear
    • Updated player inspection to view stats on player gear
    • Item stats are now visible on quest UI
    • Improved damage reduction from armor
    • Lowered the cooldown of Thousand Knives
    • Increased damage for Shuriken Storm
    • Increased damage for Freeze
    • Increased damage for Hellfire
    • Increased detonation radius of Purify
    • Increased attack ranges on enemies
    • Reduced number of Soft Hides required for Fur Trapper quest
    • Drop rates improved for several enemies
    • Gems now display properly in inventory
    • Reduced the cost of talent point reset to from 1000g to 500g
    • Need/Greed roll is now activated for Uncommon items
    • Added the option to display player names in settings UI
    • Added the option to decline all invites in settings UI
    • Added new chat commands for /invite, /kick, /ginvite, /gkick
    • Adjusted recipes in preparation for the Bone Mines
    • Added a new crafting item: Bone Dust
    • New mount: Ancient Hare
    • New hat: Ancient Hare Mask
    • Updated visuals on several hats
    • Fixed a bug that would cause players to login and see a naked player with no NPCs
    • Fixed a bug that would cause weapons to display the wrong graphics
    • Fixed a bug that would cause shields to display incorrectly while gathering
    • Fixed a bug that would cause players arms to detach during certain actions
    • Fixed a bug that would cause Purify to not cast at all if cast too quickly
    • Fixed an issue that would cause some items to not show on the ground when dropped
    • Fixed a visual issue with mount dust animation
    • Fixed a bug where party members could get experience when dead
    • Fixed an issue where some temporary objects would not get destroyed, leading to a memory leak
    • Updated the login screen to check version and prompt for new version download
    • Updated profanity filter

Some of these changes have been implemented live. This list serves as an overall update from the previous patch notes

