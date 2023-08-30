Patch notes v0.3.0

-
- Improved performance for full map overview
-
- Added the ability to toggle helms on player UI
-
- Updated player inspection to show player gear
-
- Updated player inspection to view stats on player gear
-
- Item stats are now visible on quest UI
-
- Improved damage reduction from armor
-
- Lowered the cooldown of Thousand Knives
-
- Increased damage for Shuriken Storm
-
- Increased damage for Freeze
-
- Increased damage for Hellfire
-
- Increased detonation radius of Purify
-
- Increased attack ranges on enemies
-
- Reduced number of Soft Hides required for Fur Trapper quest
-
- Drop rates improved for several enemies
-
- Gems now display properly in inventory
-
- Reduced the cost of talent point reset to from 1000g to 500g
-
- Need/Greed roll is now activated for Uncommon items
-
- Added the option to display player names in settings UI
-
- Added the option to decline all invites in settings UI
-
- Added new chat commands for /invite, /kick, /ginvite, /gkick
-
- Adjusted recipes in preparation for the Bone Mines
-
- Added a new crafting item: Bone Dust
-
- New mount: Ancient Hare
-
- New hat: Ancient Hare Mask
-
- Updated visuals on several hats
-
- Fixed a bug that would cause players to login and see a naked player with no NPCs
-
- Fixed a bug that would cause weapons to display the wrong graphics
-
- Fixed a bug that would cause shields to display incorrectly while gathering
-
- Fixed a bug that would cause players arms to detach during certain actions
-
- Fixed a bug that would cause Purify to not cast at all if cast too quickly
-
- Fixed an issue that would cause some items to not show on the ground when dropped
-
- Fixed a visual issue with mount dust animation
-
- Fixed a bug where party members could get experience when dead
-
- Fixed an issue where some temporary objects would not get destroyed, leading to a memory leak
-
- Updated the login screen to check version and prompt for new version download
-
- Updated profanity filter
Some of these changes have been implemented live. This list serves as an overall update from the previous patch notes
