- Added Chinese localization
- Fixed some inaccurate extended text
- Fixed red ball flying past Karmai if you shield it point blank with plane planet
- Fixed incorrect staple values for achievements
- Fixed bullet teleporting not working correctly with ancient dial, beam buddy, turret bullets, and turret buddy
- Fixed stats not updating with carnage engine
- Fixed seed pod's color being set incorrectly
Paper Planet update for 30 August 2023
Release Hotfix r17034
