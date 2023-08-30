 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 30 August 2023

Release Hotfix r17034

Share · View all patches · Build 12064339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Chinese localization
  • Fixed some inaccurate extended text
  • Fixed red ball flying past Karmai if you shield it point blank with plane planet
  • Fixed incorrect staple values for achievements
  • Fixed bullet teleporting not working correctly with ancient dial, beam buddy, turret bullets, and turret buddy
  • Fixed stats not updating with carnage engine
  • Fixed seed pod's color being set incorrectly

