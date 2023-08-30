v0.1.4.0 Patch Notes

🚀 <-- This rocket denotes a fix that community members directly helped our dev team fix. Thanks to all of you who send in bug reports!

Bug Fixes

Flight & Map

Added input binding for toggling freecam in flight

Added NavBall texture color changes based on velocity state

🚀 Improved orbits decaying when vessels are not applying any thrust [1]

🚀 Fixed: Airbrakes respond to roll inputs [1]

🚀 Fixed: Camera orientation flips 180 degrees after switching to flight from map [1]

🚀 Fixed: Normal SAS orientation maneuver burn at periapsis is inaccurate [1]

🚀 Fixed: Kerbals eject with extra velocity when EVA'd from Grumble Seats while in space flight [1]

Fixed: Dates don't start on Year 1 Day 1

Fixed: Activate/deactivate action button for engines gets out of sync

Fixed: Alternators produce power when engines are off

Fixed: Animated engine gimbal forces are incorrect after reverting

Fixed: Animated gimbals don't function when offscreen (when in map or offscreen during flight)

Fixed: AP and PE markers of inactive vehicle in orbit stay on screen after switching focus to a landed vehicle within the Tracking Station

Fixed: Action vessel can be controlled while in the Tracking Station

Fixed: Camera zooms in and out when scrolling in some flight apps

Fixed: Cargo bay aero shielding sometimes leaves contained parts out of collider checks

Fixed: Errors generated when launching a vessel with a fairing

Fixed: Hibernate in timewarp doesn't work properly for probes

Fixed: Mouse look does not stay active when pressing Tab in flight

Fixed: Probe cores stop consuming electricity after being decoupled

Fixed: RCS blocks don't work in fine control mode

Fixed: RCS thrusters remain on when switching away from a vessel

Fixed: SAS and throttle sometimes reset when decoupling stages

Fixed: SAS mode buttons do not always register clicks

Fixed: Timewarp overshoots when crossing SOI boundary, causing orbit to change

Optimizations

Added LODs to some KSC buildings

Added LODs to spotlight shadows at KSC

Cleaned up code and UI to improve performance of some windows

Improved performance when hovering over items in the parts picker UI

Improved UI performance when adding or removing stages in the VAB

Improved VAB framerate by optimizing part bounds calculations

Massively improved speed of PAM deployment/closure

Optimized code in the sonic boom system preventing unnecessary calls

Optimized terrain shader by removing expensive and infrequently-used features

Optimized undo and redo actions in the VAB to reduce update delays

Saving & Loading

Fixed: Error generated and failure to load when attempting to load a game with a crash-landed vessel

Fixed: Error spam while loading a game with a vessel orbiting Kerbol

Parts & Stock Vessels

Adjusted colliders for all landing gear parts so they are more accurately selectable/highlightable

Fixed: LY-60 landing gear sometimes flips when extended

Fixed: Rovemax M1 twitches back and forth at the suspension when off the ground in flight

Increased fairing maximum length for AE-FF000, AE-FF125, AE-FF250, AE-FF375, and AE-FF500 parts

Updated drag cube for the HS-I Deluxe Inflatable Heat Shield so that it properly changes when deployed and retracted

Updated the side count of the RF-AD-L 800 fuel tank to better match like-sized parts

Updated the side count of the RS-AD 800 fuel tank to better match like-sized parts

UI / UX

🚀 Fixed: Flight UI flickers when using an AMD GPU [1]

Adjusted interactable area on scrollbars

Improved how loading tips are displayed to show more of them

Updated fairing editor icons to improve legibility

Fixed: HUD issue that occurred when scaled to 50%

Fixed: Holding click and dragging some buttons can cause the wrong visual state to display

Fixed: Only one celestial body name can be pinned at a time in the Tracking Station

Fixed: Part description does not expand when pressing Shift in the part picker

Fixed: Save window in the VAB can be dragged horizontally

Fixed: Tracking Station load screen remains visible when transitioning from Training Center

Construction

🚀 Fixed: Center of Thrust, Center of Mass, and Center of Pressure markers appear when there's no vessel in the VAB [1]

🚀 Fixed: The player is unable to change symmetry modes while holding the first part of a strut or fuel line. It is now only locked when holding the second part. [1]

🚀 Fixed: When Alt-copying a subassembly with wings, the copy has one of the wings flipped upside down [1]

Fixed: Camera panning orientation does not update when toggling vehicle orientation modes in the VAB

Fixed: Engine shrouds are generated incorrectly when stack attaching a non-root engine above other parts

Fixed: Current anchor point and potential anchor points are not differentiated in the VAB

Fixed: Fuel bar is sometimes empty when loading a vessel in the VAB

Fixed: Undo removes the held part

Fixed: VAB and anchor points appear when they should not

Fixed: Parts Manager shows the pod icon for all categories

Reduced delay for disappearance of fairing and wing edit buttons when cursor has moved away from procedural part

Fixed: New workspace not resetting history snapshots for the Undo tool

Removed duplicate history snapshots for the Undo tool for compound parts

Fixed: Part of the LY-35 Landing Gear shakes uncontrollably when placed in the VAB

Fixed: Base size of TOOB-375 adjustable tube causes stacked tubes below to generate the wrong size fairing in the VAB

Fixed: RF-AD-B 400 does not create a copy of the part when node attaching a part

EVA

Fixed: Jetpack cannot be used on previously EVA'd Kerbals when EVAing a new Kerbal

FX & Audio

Adjusted timing of voiceover when reaching a maneuver in the burn timer

Fixed: Audio stopping under some circumstances

Fixed: Sounds based on time of day do not play correctly at KSC

Fixed: Vessel audio is not heard when throttling or staging the vessel while in map mode

Tutorials

Fixed: First time user experience confuses map view for tracking station view

Fixed: The player loses keyboard and camera control when pausing and resuming a tutorial mission while in map mode in the Training Center

Fixed: Training Center shows artifacts in the background when transitioning from VAB

Fixed: Tutorial "Deorbiting" does not detect a crash event correctly

Localization

Integrated: Localized strings for save gameplay menu

Modding

Fixed: LoadByLabel not properly respecting assets in addressables in mod asset bundles. Labelled addressables should load properly now.

Known Issues

Orbital Decay: Improvements have been made to address the issue and we continue to work on eliminating it completely.

Performance Degradation: While we have seen improved performance in many ways as noted in the Optimizations section above, some players may see issues on GPU-bound setups while in orbit around Kerbin or on the surface of other planets. We are working to resolve this issue. If you see any changes in your performance, please fill out a bug report through the link below.

