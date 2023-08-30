August 30, 2023 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!
Here are the new premium items added to Kurtzpel after the maintenance on August 30, 2023 (UTC+0).
Integrated Season Pass
Sale Period: August 30, 2023 After Maintenance – January 3, 2024 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
- Detailed contents of the Season Pass will be announced separately.
Supply Box
Sale Period: August 30, 2023 After Maintenance – September 20, 2023 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
Summer Swimsuit Costume
Sale Period: August 30, 2023 After Maintenance – September 20, 2023 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)
Changed files in this update