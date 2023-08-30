 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 30 August 2023

August 30, 2023 KP Shop Item Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items added to Kurtzpel after the maintenance on August 30, 2023 (UTC+0).

Integrated Season Pass
Sale Period: August 30, 2023 After Maintenance – January 3, 2024 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

  • Detailed contents of the Season Pass will be announced separately.

Supply Box
Sale Period: August 30, 2023 After Maintenance – September 20, 2023 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

Summer Swimsuit Costume
Sale Period: August 30, 2023 After Maintenance – September 20, 2023 Before Maintenance (UTC+0)

