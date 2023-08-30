- Fixed an event that didn't give the right bonus
- Fixed an issue where the sorting menu for items would persists if no sorting is selected
- Updated the description of the skill "Cleanse Weakness" and "Improved Healing II" to clarify that only stat debuffs are affected
- Fixed more spelling mistakes
- Adventurers can also be sorted by class now
Our Adventurer Guild update for 30 August 2023
Patch 0.6468
Patchnotes via Steam Community
