Our Adventurer Guild update for 30 August 2023

Patch 0.6468

Patch 0.6468 · Build 12064187

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an event that didn't give the right bonus
  • Fixed an issue where the sorting menu for items would persists if no sorting is selected
  • Updated the description of the skill "Cleanse Weakness" and "Improved Healing II" to clarify that only stat debuffs are affected
  • Fixed more spelling mistakes
  • Adventurers can also be sorted by class now

