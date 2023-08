Share · View all patches · Build 12064001 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Version 2.0.0.19 with Many bug fixes, features and Optimizations are now available!

Features:

-Math Metal "Urban Jungle" Endless Procedural Game theme

-More music by Kloudization and many others

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed need for high end GPU requirement

-Menu glitches