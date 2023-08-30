[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Annie and Momo

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (August 30th 00:00 - September 19th 23:59) (UTC+0)
- Annie and Momo
- Defeat the Void Event in Progress (August 16th After Maintenance - September 6th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Players can clear weekly missions to acquire GP Item Property Scroll, Premium GC Club, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various weekly rewards.
- Weekly Reset is on Wednesdays at 09:00 (UTC+0).
- Defeat Mini Voidal Invader Event in Progress (August 16th After Maintenance - September 6th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Players can login for 30 minutes daily for 15 days to receive Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15), Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16), 1,000,000 GP Coupon, Premium GC Club, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Blacksmith's Protection, Ring of Beefiness, and other various rewards.
- Players can clear daily missions that is repeated up to 3 times to acquire [Mini Voidal Invader Loot Box].
- [Mini Voidal Invader Loot Box] Contents (Acquire 1):
- Bonus Recharge x1, Natal Ring x1, Socket Gem x1, Fusion Coupon x1, Premium GC Club (1 Day), Coordi Fusion Scroll x1.
- Welcome Back GrandChase Event in Progress (August 16th After Maintenance - September 6th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- An event for returning heroes who have not logged into the game for 30 or more days.
- Players who qualify for the event will receive [Welcome Back GrandChase Box] as reward upon login.
- New Reinforcement Protection Scroll on Sale (August 16th After Maintenance - Permanent) (UTC+0)
- Reinforcement Protection Scroll and Advanced Reinforcement Protection Scroll Package will come to a sale end and new Reinforcement Protection Scroll will be on permanent sale in the Shop.
- [Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15)] x5/x10/x20 Package
- [Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16)] x5/x10/x20 Package
- [Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17)]
<Rewards ending on August 31st 23:59 (UTC+0)>
- New Character 'Ai' Collaboration Coupon - Registration End
- 2nd Anniversary Celebration Raven Soul Select Box - Claim End
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 203 (Permanent Bans)


