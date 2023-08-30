 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GrandChase update for 30 August 2023

[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Annie and Momo

Share · View all patches · Build 12063974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Event>

  1. Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (August 30th 00:00 - September 19th 23:59) (UTC+0)
  • Annie and Momo
  1. Defeat the Void Event in Progress (August 16th After Maintenance - September 6th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
  • Players can clear weekly missions to acquire GP Item Property Scroll, Premium GC Club, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various weekly rewards.
  • Weekly Reset is on Wednesdays at 09:00 (UTC+0).
  1. Defeat Mini Voidal Invader Event in Progress (August 16th After Maintenance - September 6th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
  • Players can login for 30 minutes daily for 15 days to receive Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15), Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16), 1,000,000 GP Coupon, Premium GC Club, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Blacksmith's Protection, Ring of Beefiness, and other various rewards.
  • Players can clear daily missions that is repeated up to 3 times to acquire [Mini Voidal Invader Loot Box].
  • [Mini Voidal Invader Loot Box] Contents (Acquire 1):
  • Bonus Recharge x1, Natal Ring x1, Socket Gem x1, Fusion Coupon x1, Premium GC Club (1 Day), Coordi Fusion Scroll x1.
  1. Welcome Back GrandChase Event in Progress (August 16th After Maintenance - September 6th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
  • An event for returning heroes who have not logged into the game for 30 or more days.
  • Players who qualify for the event will receive [Welcome Back GrandChase Box] as reward upon login.
  1. New Reinforcement Protection Scroll on Sale (August 16th After Maintenance - Permanent) (UTC+0)
  • Reinforcement Protection Scroll and Advanced Reinforcement Protection Scroll Package will come to a sale end and new Reinforcement Protection Scroll will be on permanent sale in the Shop.
  • [Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15)] x5/x10/x20 Package
  • [Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16)] x5/x10/x20 Package
  • [Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+17)]

<Rewards ending on August 31st 23:59 (UTC+0)>

  • New Character 'Ai' Collaboration Coupon - Registration End
  • 2nd Anniversary Celebration Raven Soul Select Box - Claim End

<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 203 (Permanent Bans)

We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.

Changed depots in qa-version branch

View more data in app history for build 12063974
savecancel Depot 985811
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link