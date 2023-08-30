Hotfix: v0.8.10.3

Fixes:

Fixed issues with some loans not saving/loading correctly

Fixed an issue where the wrong animation was being played in the guests' "Chill on Balcony" activity

Fixed an issue where partially paid back loans were not charging the correct daily interest amount

Added some more checks to make sure guests are not getting stuck in rooms they shouldn't be inside of

Fixed an issue where a guest using the diving/jumping board was not counting towards their Main Activity Checklist

Updated/fixed some text and translations

Fixed an issue where some outdoor couches/tables were not affecting the navigation / pathfinding

Increased the height of some showers so that guests do not clip into them

Fixed an issue in the Guestbook where it was not mentioned that some guests require outdoor couches by the pool

