I Made Myself An AI update for 30 August 2023

Small patch for August 29

Build 12063773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed an achievement

Fixed a bug with the achievement Out of It not being awarded for completing [spoiler]level 54, which [spoiler]is still the end of the game for about the next two weeks.[/spoiler][/spoiler]

