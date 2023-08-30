Update 0.15

Game:
- Introducing a new question type (Multiple selection question);
- The current state of the game (main menu/constructor/playing) is now displayed in the Steam friends widget.
Misc:
- Added a new setting in the game settings menu, allowing only the host to select questions (Thanks: Alex);
- Introduced a punishment slider, allowing the host to reduce the number of points deducted for a wrong answer;
- An 'X' icon is now displayed beside the player stand when the player cannot answer or when the time window is closed;
- The 'greetings' and 'thank you for your support' screens are now properly displayed;
- Various localization fixes and improvements;
- Options in the game settings menu are now categorized into blocks;
- New options in the settings menu are marked to distinguish them from the old ones.
