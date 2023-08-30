 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 30 August 2023

Update 0.15

Update 0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game:

  • Introducing a new question type (Multiple selection question);
  • The current state of the game (main menu/constructor/playing) is now displayed in the Steam friends widget.

Misc:

  • Added a new setting in the game settings menu, allowing only the host to select questions (Thanks: Alex);
  • Introduced a punishment slider, allowing the host to reduce the number of points deducted for a wrong answer;
  • An 'X' icon is now displayed beside the player stand when the player cannot answer or when the time window is closed;
  • The 'greetings' and 'thank you for your support' screens are now properly displayed;
  • Various localization fixes and improvements;
  • Options in the game settings menu are now categorized into blocks;
  • New options in the settings menu are marked to distinguish them from the old ones.

