Update 2.0 - Memories of War (Major Content Update)

Hello Soldiers, today we are stoked to bring you a huge content update to The Light Brigade -- Memories of War. The update brings two new unlockable classes, new weapons, new tactical items, new hand-crafted areas, game modes and a ton of improvements and fixes.

Let's dive in.

"Memories of War" Trailer (2 min):



Full Devlog Video (13 min):



New Unlockable Class: The Breacher

Get up close and person to deliver devastating damage with the pump-action Winchester 1897 (our most requested gun by far). This shotgun behaves like the real thing, so go full slam-firing mode for taking down the toughest Obsidian Soldiers.

New Unlockable Class: The Engineer

The new tactical class, Engineer, comes with the steady and reliable MP35 submachine gun. Also, the engineer class can take command of its pilotable Skyhawk battle-drone. Deploy it to distract your enemies as you mow them down with your MP35. Use your pouch-mounted joystick to manually reposition your companion on the battlefield.

New Tactical Items

We've added a ton of new tactical items that you can acquire to add more interesting variety to your runs. The new tactical loot box can be found in stages with a variety of new consumable and equip-able items, giving you much more tactical choices for dealing with tough situations.

Boost Syringes : power up mid battle with a powerful injection. Ah, that's the stuff!

: power up mid battle with a powerful injection. Ah, that's the stuff! Canteen : holds multiple charges and heals on each drink, keep your health topped up

: holds multiple charges and heals on each drink, keep your health topped up Defense Helmet : wear this to block a single gunshot of any kind, helmets save lives

: wear this to block a single gunshot of any kind, helmets save lives Smokable Cigar : take a break and relax, or go kill with style

: take a break and relax, or go kill with style Flare Guns : summon allies forces to aid you during battle

: summon allies forces to aid you during battle and much more, including rare variants with more special features!

New Areas

The new Lost Memories battlegrounds are hand-crafted stages that you will encounter during your runs. These stages are mixed in between the procedural stages to provide the player with even more variety.

New Firing Range

The new firing range is accessible from the Temple HQ, and is a great place to practice aiming and trying out new weapons. There are score and time target challenges, as well as free-shooting. Go here to get gud.

New Custom Runs

The new Sacred Memories shrine has been added for late-game challenges. Custom your own personalized run by selecting from a series of custom runs presets each with their own run modifications and challenges. Difficult and challenging runs, good luck!

New Class Shrine

The new class selection shrine makes it easier to select and change classes, and looks much cleaner! We've added this to allow for more unlockable classes in the future.

New Legendary Tarot Card

Find the new ultra-rare legendary tarot card and enjoy a brand new power, or maybe too much power.

Finally, a mountain of fixes, tweaks and optimizations across the board. You can check the full changelist below or dive right in. Good luck on the battlefield, and as always, reach out to us through the steam forums, discord (link) or reddit (link) with feedback or suggestions!

o7

PS. These build notes can also be found here: Update Notes

Full Changelist:

(v472 - v505)

feature: added boost damage syringe

feature: added breacher class

feature: added cam shake on strong rifle shots

feature: added canteen to restore health + rare variants

feature: added cigar, cigar box, golden cigar

feature: added firing range

feature: added flare gun tool

feature: added hammer control to weapons (colt 1911, mauser, mp35)

feature: added health overload syringe

feature: added laser dot as player-usable loot

feature: added loot non-controllable drone

feature: added lost memories zones

feature: added mp35 weapon

feature: added new class change station

feature: added new engineer class

feature: added new helmet item + rare variant

feature: added new rare legendary card

feature: added new sacred memories shrine

feature: added new tactical items loot crate

feature: added quest save handling when battery below 5% to not lose save file

feature: added skyhawk drone

feature: added some idle soldiers to temple

feature: added some more lore chat to temple soldiers

feature: added tier 2 and tier 3 falconers

feature: added walther p38 pistol

feature: added winchester 1897 shotgun

change: added cigar to pistolier loadout

change: added gameplay tip for pray at loadout table

change: added more xr info to system menu

change: adjust ammo insert slide before snap

change: adjusted inventory wobble to be less wild

change: adjusted loot distribution to be more clustered

change: bug report require description to submit (PC)

change: change cpu/gpu level request to be more future-proof on quest

change: changed boss 2 scene to lebes underpass

change: changed default eye tracked foveated rendering level on quest pro

change: changed npc requesting medkit to request ammo

change: cleanup class info panel

change: cleanup loot prefabs for faster loading

change: cleanup old test code from stage generator

change: dynamically adjust storefront windows to avoid colliding

change: improve magazine grab position for guns with long mags

change: improve sound positioning for player gunshots

change: increase sun run to 50x stages

change: increase lod range slightly overall on quest

change: increase M3 damage and falloff slightly

change: increased enemy lod range significantly

change: lower shadow sound intensity

change: make enemy loot return to kill position if it falls off

change: minor throw velocity improvements

change: no more full heal from stone hearts

change: optimize campfire prefab

change: optimize cauldron prefab

change: optimize enemy loot bubble

change: optimize exit portal prefab

change: optimize gibbet stage deco

change: optimize many stage statues / set pieces

change: optimize necropolis cliffs

change: optimize some forest entryways

change: optimize some mountain entryways

change: optimize some necropolis entryways

change: optimize tutorial ghost controller meshes

change: optimize various texture compression settings

change: optimize wooden docks

change: reduced bird explosion noise

change: reduced some overly intense forest fog variants

change: replace loadout table banner icon

change: stabilize grab rotation on secondary-only rifle hold

change: tweak lods for furnace

change: tweak lods in necropolis terrain

change: unlock all classes if any rank is over 20

change: various lod adjustments in many places

change: various memory optimizations

fix: fixed ally kills not giving souls

fix: fixed alt grab icon hover logic

fix: fixed ashen mountain entrance culling issues

fix: fixed bear trap lod range

fix: fixed bosses being crystalized

fix: fixed camera shake inconsistency on quest

fix: fixed class icon inconsistencies in various places

fix: fixed colt ammo wrong lod mesh

fix: fixed countless localization bugs

fix: fixed crystalized falconer bird handling

fix: fixed dead soldiers sometimes not showing when they should

fix: fixed dead soldiers sometimes showing when they shouldnt

fix: fixed decoys triggering team kill

fix: fixed enemy spawn nodes logic issues

fix: fixed enemy to use weapon attachment data properly

fix: fixed exit door portal crystal culling

fix: fixed forest stage using wrong entrance

fix: fixed gewehr tier 3 material issue

fix: fixed glow on pistol inventory slot

fix: fixed gun ammo ui on VG1-5

fix: fixed gun offset setting saving wrong

fix: fixed heal on outpost crystal

fix: fixed holo sight collider shape

fix: fixed hypno enemies triggering team kill

fix: fixed kar98k tier 3 material issue

fix: fixed laser dot sight collider shape

fix: fixed lingering soldier name labels

fix: fixed low memory state not logging issues

fix: fixed m3 bolt behavior being incorrect

fix: fixed M3 fix chamber visual

fix: fixed many incorrect hard coded entities in stages

fix: fixed missing lods on entry and exit doors

fix: fixed nambu ammo shadow and motion vectors wrong position

fix: fixed nambu collider position

fix: fixed player ghost and emblem culling out of sync

fix: fixed power field collision issues

fix: fixed recoil slightly higher than intended on quest

fix: fixed red dot sight collider shape

fix: fixed render issue on class info panel on quest

fix: fixed rifle bolt slide state between stages

fix: fixed settings preset button spam pressing

fix: fixed shoulder store item going to infinite position

fix: fixed soldiers never reloading

fix: fixed some barrel colliders

fix: fixed some barrel store descriptions

fix: fixed some edge cases in the give-item soldier

fix: fixed some enemy type spawn choice logic bugs

fix: fixed some eye-tracked foveated rendering permission request handling on quest (pro)

fix: fixed some grab point not handling gun rotation setting

fix: fixed some internal scene startup ordering issues

fix: fixed some loot rotation issues

fix: fixed some render issues on dialog box on quest

fix: fixed some stage edge navmesh bounds calculations

fix: fixed some temple unlock issues upon temple return

fix: fixed some unwanted auto-rotation on chests and shrines

fix: fixed soul lantern lod range

fix: fixed sprite compression on many assets

fix: fixed target enemy count calculation in some stages

fix: fixed various cant-shoot blinking icon logic

fix: fixed various lod cull ranges in forest

fix: fixed various small crystals lod settings

fix: fixed various world name popup bugs

fix: fixed weapon barrel attachment falling through floor

fix: fixed wrong enviro particles in stages

fix: fixed wrong M3 crystal position

fix: fixed wrong range check on enemy crystalize priority

fix: fixed wrong shadow on donation box

fix: fixed wrong shell casings on colt 1911

fix: fixed wrong shell casings on Gewehr-43

fix: fixed wrong shell casings on M3

fix: fixed wrong throw velocity when controller was tilted

fix: improve gun ammo ui positioning logic

fix: improve performance in necropolis stages

fix: improve player ghost performance

fix: improve sniper laser sight visual direction

fix: optimize most weapon prefabs loading time

fix: prayer collects coins from table now

Any questions/feedback, hit us up on our Discord.