Early Access Patch 0.2.2

Letter from the Team

Our latest update aims to improve balance with a mix of buffs and nerfs to a variety of areas. In addition we've fixed a number of reported bugs. Thanks for all the feedback, keep it coming!

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 10 am PT (UTC-7) on August 30th, 2023.

Full Patch Notes

General & Quests

Tuned down the amount of enemy damage scaling for 2 player parties, making 2-player co-op runs slightly easier.

Players can now ctrl-click to force moving to/consuming a pickup when out of range. This is usable for battle pickups - Orbs, Cultivate flowers, and Cynder Mushrooms.

Fixed bug where some players could not see the quests to unlock new Aspects. Those quests should now show up for affected players.

Cleaned up a few abilities which may have been showing duplicate or incorrect tags.

Fixed Spiked damage tooltip not scaling with physical or ability power, although Spiked itself did the correct damage.

Fixed bug where Critical Lightning augment wasn't completing quest.

Fixed bug where ascending Smoke Bomb to Cluster Bomb also completed the Smouldering Incendiary quest.

Separated all of the status effect Run Quests so that there are no longer any hybrid versions. There is now a different quest for inflicting Burn, inflicting Poison, inflicting Frostbite, and gaining Spiked. Bleed and Dodge no longer appear in Run Quests.

Essence of Quillion status effects no longer have extraneous words.

Increased Movement related quest from 35>>>90.

Fixed some unclear objectives + repeat Gardener conversations in the Anchoring the DARVe quest.

Vestiges

Updated Rare vestige Heavenly Eclipse: "On dealing Magic damage, gain 1 stack of Dawn. On dealing Physical damage, gain 1 stack of Dusk." >>> "On using a Magic Binding, gain 1 stack of Dawn. On using a Physical Binding, gain 1 stack of Dusk." Dusk grants 1 Magic Power per stack >>> 2 Magic Power per stack. Dawn grants 1 Physical Power per stack >>> 2 Physical Power per Stack.

Updated Uncommon vestige Scattered Samples. Uncommon >> Common.

Updated Rare vestige Stonemind. Rare >>> Uncommon.

Trinkets

Everfrost of Arcutria trinket: Frostbite damage amount reduced from 2 >>> 1.

Blaze of Brigid trinket: Burn damage amount increased from 1 >>> 2.

Star Captain

Currently the Star Captain is performing higher than all other Aspects so we’re going to reduce its overall damage slightly, and take some power away from Cryoclasm’s AoE. The defensive power gained from both shields and dazed in the Cryoclasm augments proves to be too useful at mitigating damage, so those are modified as well.

Sentinel Drone damage reduced from 50 >>> 40.

Reduced the AoE size of Cryoclasm.

Reduced the Frosbite stacks from secondary Cryoclasm from 2 >>> 1.

Shielding Cryoclasm augment: Shield on secondary hit changed from from uncommon >>> rare.

Dazing Cryoclasm augment: Dazes all targets hit >>> Dazes primary target only. Changed from rare >>> uncommon.

Fixed the weapon cosmetic rewards granted from Star Captain aspect quests.

Granted Star Captain cosmetics to players who already completed Star Captain aspect quests before cosmetic was swapped out.

Weaver

Fixed Stitch Pull range not increasing with Widened Stitch augment.

Draftable Bindings

Fixed Quicken Augments Magic Quicken, Physical Quicken, and Enhanced Quicken not triggering on Quicken ascensions.

Fixed Blink Uncommon augment Shielding Blink showing up as Common.

Enemies

Removed countdown effect from Support Spindlecasters that increased attack of enemies on using a Binding.

Increased Book 1 Support Spindlecasters HP from 150 >>> 200. Increased Book 2 Support Spindlecasters HP from 450 >>> 600.

Tuned down several early combats that were killing players too fast.

Fixed Mimicked Threads not being removed from the player on defeating a Mimic that shows up in villains.

Reduced Book 1 Lusk’s base damage slightly.

Reduced Lusk’s projectile area of effect damage.

Increased health of Book 2 Lil’ Lusks from 200 >>> 260.

Nim now only gets attack bonuses from Nimbits dying.

Reduced Book 1 Nim’s base damage slightly.

Increased health of Book 2 Nimbits from 250 >>> 300.

Book 2 Captor now creates Chompys instead of Inkstains.

Argolath now gives 2 stacks of the damage increasing buff to the tentacles.

Argolath no longer gives the damage increasing buff to Mimics.

Ghostquill now will stand slightly closer to players by default.

Rhinkling will now stand slightly closer to players by default.

Reduced Thantaloupe and Razorshade collision size.

UI

Slightly tweaked the display of Movement rings so that the player's new movement area is more visible.

Fixed issue where fill bar could show wrong experience value at the end of a run.

The HP bar no longer shows over-healing values.

Visuals

Added a new batch of environmental VFX for the Derelict Starship.

