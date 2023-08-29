- Bugfix: Clicking "MAKE IT SO" on ships with very large blueprints but no existing physical parts would cause extremely long freezes (potentially minutes, hours, or even days).
- Bugfix: Crash if crew-based construction on a part is completed right as a ship makes a hyper-jump, goes into stasis, or is otherwise removed from the game.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 29 August 2023
Hotfix 0.23.3a Patch Notes
