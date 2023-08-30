New Season Preview!

New Season! Shall we take a look?
What's a Season Server?
[color=#ff851b]
- **Combat EXP +300%
- Skill EXP +100%
- Life EXP (excludes Trading) +30%
- Easily-enchanted Season-exclusive gear
- Season Pass rewards
[/color]
and other various benefits await on these [color=#ff851b]rapid growth servers**[/color]!
︾
Why is now the best time to start?
[color=#ff851b]Now you can start and graduate[/color] from the season at your pace!
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[th]Season[/th]
[th]Claim Season Graduation Rewards[/th][/tr][tr]
[td]Start Now[/td]
[td][✔] with current Season Character
[✔] with newly-created Season Character[/td][/tr][tr]
[td]Start Later [/td]
[td][✔] with newly-created Season Character[/td][/tr][/table]
Preview the Season Graduation rewards!
*[color=#ff851b] Enhancement chance increase items
- Top-quality accessory
- Combat/Skill EXP +200%/+30% scrolls
- Pearl Shop buff items
- Item Collection Increase Scrolls[/color]**
What’s so new with the season servers?
Season Character Creation
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td][Current Season]
Character creation available
only once the season begins[/td]
[td]**[New Season]
[color=#ff851b]Character creation available[/color]
with season character creation coupon**[/td][/tr][/table]
* What's a Season Character Creation Coupon?
- Starting from mid-Sept, these coupons will be issued periodically and will remain in your inventory until you use them!
Season Duration
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td]
[Current Season]
Season servers are available only during a specific duration[/td]
[td]**[New Season]
[color=#ff851b]Always available[/color]**[/td][/tr][/table]
Season Graduation
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td][Current Season]
Graduate during a specific duration[/td]
[td]**[New Season]
[color=#ff851b]Graduate whenever you like[/color]**[/td][/tr][/table]
**The bountiful Season Pass
can now be carried out with each [color=#ff851b]new season character![/color]**
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td][/td]
[td][color=#ff851b]Season Pass[/color]
Begins with each
[Season Character Creation Coupon]![/td][/tr][/table]
What's a Season Pass?
Experience Black Desert by completing objectives and claiming multiple rewards!
[color=#ff851b]* Seasonal Gear / Guaranteed-enhancement Accessory materials
-
Inventory Slot Expansion Coupons
-
Skill EXP boosting items
-
Mount
-
Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scrolls[/color]
-
Login with your Season Character, then click the Black Spirit button to the left of the minimap to access the Season Pass!
-
Season Pass rewards are suspect to change.
Season Pass Rewards
[table][tr][td]**
Objective
[/td]
[td]
Reward
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 1.**
Reach Lv. 5 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Inventory +2 Expansion[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 2.
Reach Lv. 10 on a season character[/td]
[td]
[Season] Secret Book of the Misty Breeze x3
[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 3.
Reach Lv. 15 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Elion's Tear x5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 4.
Reach Lv. 18 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Finto's Box of Juices (L) x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Black Spirit's Gift!
Complete the Black Spirit's Gift (Inventory Slot) quest[/td]
[td]
[Season] Summer Seal x20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 5.
Reach Lv. 20 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Inventory +2 Expansion[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Horses, the Adventurer’s Companion
Complete the [Horse Emblem] Seal of the Secret Guards quest[/td]
[td]
Horse Emblem: Fine Horse Qualification
with skills S: Instant Accel, Instant Accel, and S: Sideways at 100%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 6.
Reach Lv. 21 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Fughar's Riding Crop[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 7.
Reach Lv. 23 on a season character[/td]
[td]
[Season] Summer Seal x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 8.
Reach Lv. 25 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Weapon) x30[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 9.
Reach Lv. 30 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Armor) x50[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Naru Adventure Gear 1.
Enhance a Naru main weapon to +3 or higher, then equip it[/td]
[td]
Inventory +2 Expansion[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Naru Adventure Gear 2.
Enhance Naru Armor to +3 or higher, then equip it[/td]
[td]
[Season] Summer Seal x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 10.
Reach Lv. 35 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Weapon) x50[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 11.
Reach Lv. 37 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Armor) x100[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 12.
Reach Lv. 40 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Mount Skill Change Coupon x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 13.
Reach Lv. 43 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Weapon) x70[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 14.
Reach Lv. 45 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Armor) x150[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 15.
Reach Lv. 47 on a season character[/td]
[td]
[Season] Summer Seal x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]To a Higher Goal
After reaching Level 49, talk to the Black Spirit (/) and complete the [To Level 50!] Go Beyond Your Own Limits quest[/td]
[td]
Finto's Box of Juices (L) x5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 16.
Reach Lv. 50 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Weapon) x100[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Naru Adventure Gear 3.
Enhance a Naru main weapon to +15 or higher, then equip it[/td]
[td]
Beginner Black Stone (Armor) x200[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Naru Adventure Gear 4.
Enhance Naru Armor to +15 or higher, then equip it[/td]
[td]
[Event] Tachros' Spirit Stone[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Naru Adventure Gear 5.
Enhance Naru sub-weapon to +15 or higher, then equip it[/td]
[td]
Mount Skill Change Coupon x3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Adventure Together!
Press the Guild (G) key to view the Guild Information or Guild Recruitment windows[/td]
[td]
Time-filled Black Stone x100[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Naru Adventure Gear 6.
Enhance a Naru main weapon to PEN (V), then equip it[/td]
[td]
Advice of Valks (+30) x3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Naru Adventure Gear 7.
Enhance a Naru armor to PEN (V), then equip it[/td]
[td]
Refined Magical Black Stone x100[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 17.
Reach Lv. 52 on a season character[/td]
[td]
[Season] Summer Seal x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Tuvala Adventure Gear 1
Enhance a Tuvala main weapon to DUO (II) or higher, then equip it.[/td]
[td]
High-Quality Food Box x5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 18.
Reach Lv. 53 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Time-filled Black Stone x200[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 19.
Reach Lv. 55 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Tuvala Ore x100[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 20.
Reach Lv. 56 on a season character[/td]
[td]
High-Quality Draught Box x5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]A Whole New Me
Reach Lv. 56 and complete the Awakening or Succession questline[/td]
[td]
Advice of Valks (+40) x3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Different Skills for Different Situations
- Complete the Succession, Awakening, Ascension, or Talent questlines, then talk to your Black Spirit
- Complete the [Skill Preset Coupon] Using a Variety of Skills quest[/td]
[td]
Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll (60 min) x3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]How to Perfect Your Skills
Learn about Skill Add-ons from a Skill Instructor[/td]
[td]
[Season] Summer Seal x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Tuvala Adventure Gear 2.
Enhance a Tuvala Ring to PRI (I) or higher, then equip it.[/td]
[td]
Time-filled Black Stone x300[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]My Flying Friend
-
Quests (O) → [Suggested] tab → Complete the [ADV Support] Fairy, Mysterious Companion questline
-
Talk to the Black Spirit (/)[/td]
[td]
Advice of Valks (+50)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Abundant Inventory Support
Quests (O) → [Suggested] tab → Complete one of the [ADV Support] Inventory Expansion! quests[/td]
[td]
Organic Feed x50[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Pets, Loyal Companions
Quests (O) → [Suggested] tab → Complete one of the [ADV Support] Pets, Loyal Companions quests[/td]
[td]
Mount Skill Change Coupon x3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 21.
Reach Lv. 57 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll (60 min) x5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Bountiful Spoils with Scrolls!
Use the Item Collection Increase Gauge at Level 2[/td]
[td]
Time-filled Black Stone x500[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Abundant Junk!
Consume 1,000 Agrils Fever points[/td]
[td]
Refined Magical Black Stone x200[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Weekly Chance to Get Stronger!
Quests (O) → [Recurring] tab → Complete one of the [Season Weekly] Stronger Tuvala Gear quests[/td]
[td]
Tuvala Ore x200[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Tuvala Adventure Gear 3.
Enhance a Tuvala main weapon to TRI (III) or higher, then equip it.[/td]
[td]
Frozen Tides Black Stone[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Equipping Tuvala Adventure Gear 4.
Enhance a Tuvala Necklace to DUO (II) or higher, then equip it.[/td]
[td]
Rift's Echo Box
- contains Rift's Echo x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 22.
Reach Lv. 58 on a season character[/td]
[td]
Boiling Tides Black Stone[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Magically-filled Naderr’s Band!
- Quests (O) → [Suggested] tab → Complete the [Lv. 58] Naderr's Band questline[/td]
[td]
[Season] Summer Seal x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Leveling Up, One Step at a Time! 23.
Reach Lv. 59 on a season character[/td]
[td]
[Event] Sealed Book of Combat (7 Days)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]The Legendary Blacksmiths?!
Complete the [Combat] [Lv. 51] Blackstar Weapons According to the Legendary Blacksmith or listen to the Black Spirit's explanation[/td]
[td]
Resplendent Kydict's Crystal Box
- contains Resplendent Kydict's Crystal - Adventure x2[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]More Precious Than Silver
Learn about Silver buffs from a storage keeper[/td]
[td]
Advice of Valks (+60)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Shakatu’s Hidden Treasure
-
Quests (O) → [Suggested] tab → Complete the [Lv. 60] Bag of the Stars questline, then get your Family Inventory
-
Talk to the Black Spirit (/)[/td]
[td]
Advice of Valks (+70)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]All Are Equal Before Me
Defeat 1 boss from the Dark Rift[/td]
[td]
Advice of Valks(+80)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td][center][/center]Yar!
Defeat Igor Bartali, Chief of Velia, at a game of Yar![/td]
[td]
Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll (60 min) x5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]How to Get a Powerful Accessory 1
Complete the Old Moon Guild's Trade Offer quest[/td]
[td]
Item Collection Increase Scroll x10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]How to Get a Powerful Accessory 2
Complete the [Season] Old Moon Guild Special Monster Mission daily quest[/td]
[td]
Cron Stone x100[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]Adventure Filled Logs!
Complete Igor Bartali’s Adventures Volume 1 Chapter 2[/td]
[td]
Combat or Life Box[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]The Adventurer That Does It All!
Complete the [Season] [Life 101] The Adventurer That Does It All quest[/td]
[td]
Valks' Cry x30[/td]
[/tr]
[tr][td]A Whole New Experience Presented by Fughar!
Complete the [Season] Fughar's Special Timepiece quest[/td]
[td]
[Season] Crow Merchants Guild Training Certificate x7[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
What if I’ve already or have yet to graduate from the season?
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[th]Season Character Status[/th]
[th]New Season Access[/th][/tr][tr]
[td]Graduated[/td]
[td][color=#ff851b]Upon acquiring the Season Character Creation Coupon[/color]
Season Character Creation available[/td][/tr][tr]
[td]Ongoing[/td]
[td][color=#ff851b]Upon graduating with the current character[/color]
Season Character Creation available[/td][/tr][/table]
- Previously selectable graduation rewards remain the same.
Changed files in this update