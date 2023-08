Share · View all patches · Build 12063543 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 23:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Navigation Challenges: We acknowledge navigation problems on the map and are actively rectifying these navigational glitches at the level.

Control Customization Menu: Presently, the control customization menu is not integrated into the game build. However, we're actively working on its inclusion for tailored gameplay.

People were reporting units not following pathing or constructing structures, this should be updated.