The Incarnates Fight Back! Battle Pass Season 8, Week 4

The Incarnates continue to fight back against Loki and his shady experiments in Battle Pass Season 8: Terminus. Missions for week 4 include “Get KOs with Neutral Heavy Attacks” and “ Slide-charged Signature KOs”. Complete missions to earn Gems to unlock rewards!

Loki lets chaos reign in the new Brawl of the Week mode – Terminus-plosions! A highly volatile Free-for-all where bombs of all types spawn as often as weapons.

To protect the other realms from Darkheart’s unpredictable power, the gods have folded the one place where it is found into its own pocket dimension – Terminus.

Some inhabitants of this dangerous realm see an opportunity to harness the Darkheart to their own ends. THNX is a mysterious biotech company that has taken Legends from different dimensions to experiment on them.

But many test subjects have escaped, broken out, and banded together to form The Incarnates – a street gang headed by their fearless revolutionary leader, the Street Sovereign herself, Petra!

Battle Pass Season 8: Terminus features 6 all new Skins for the Incarnates: Petra, Xull, Hattori, Orion, a Progression Skin for Tezca, and an animated Epic Skin for Mordex. This is the most new Skins available in a Battle Pass season!

Level up the Darkheart Excavation Podium to see how THNX’s operations and The Incarnates’ resistance have changed Terminus.

Battle Pass Season 8 also features:

85 Tiers of new content including Avatars, Emotes, Sidekicks, Emojis, Weapon Skins, UI Theme, Loading Frame, and 6 new Skins!

A free track extending through all 12 weeks of the Battle Pass.

Weekly Missions available to all players.

A new Weapon set – Cyber Myk – based on the new Live Action Orion Skin’s Weapons.

A purchasable Gold Track with additional exclusive rewards like the new Darkheart Excavation Progression Podium.

2 new Maps – Terminus for FFA and Small Terminus for 1v1. Featuring animated backgrounds!

New Brawl of the Week Modes.

Join Petra’s resistance by completing the free track to earn the “Incarnate” Title Reward.

UI takeover featuring animated splash art of Mordex, Petra, and Hattori.

New main menu, character select, and post-game theme music.

An exclusive Avatar awaits you if you complete all Weekly missions and make it through all 85 tiers!

Incarnates can unlock over 100 new rewards during the season, so get ready to start brawling!

Players may also use Mammoth Coins to increase progress along the track while the season is active.

For more information, check out brawlhalla.com/battlepass.





As part of Playing for the Planet’s Green Game Jam 2023, Mako is leading the initiative to help raise awareness and donations to protect and restore the world’s oceans on a global scale.

Introducing the new, limited time "Deep Sea Sightseeing" Emote. All proceeds of this Emote will go to Oceana. Oceana is an international organization dedicated to restoring our oceans by winning policies in countries that govern much of the world’s marine life.

Players can also unlock an exclusive Avatar during this event. Unlock the "Mako’s Reef" Avatar by following the steps on: brawlhalla.com/makoavatar

Be sure to log in to Brawlhalla during the event to claim a free “Wavemaker” Title Reward. The "Deep Sea Sightseeing" Emote is now available in Mallhalla!





Loki lets chaos reign in this highly explosive new FFA mode! Bouncy Bombs and Pressure Mines spawn as often as Weapons. Use these gadgets to gain the upper hand and score points by getting KOs before time runs out!

3 Minute FFA

Bombs spawn as often as Weapons

Score points by getting KOs

Score the most points to win!



Claim the Eclipse bundle before this star vanishes from the heavens! This packincludes:

Claim the Eclipse bundle before this star vanishes from the heavens! This packincludes: Eclipse Artemis Skin

Artemis Legend Unlock

Starting tomorrow, August 31st, get ready to step into the ring with the Prizefighter Bundle! This offer includes

Starting tomorrow, August 31st, get ready to step into the ring with the Prizefighter Bundle! This offer includes Prizefighter Cross Skin

Cross Legend Unlock

The Heavyweights Gauntlets Weapon Skin



The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Vector, Teros, Mako, Sir Roland, Reno, Cassidy, Mordex, Sidra, and Kaya.