NEW: Help Has Arrived!

What??? But it's only been two weeks since the last update!!!

Well I have been working hard in response to your feedback and here is what I've changed.

Instructions Bar! - A relatively unobtrusive way of telling you what to do. It's a really simple game guys. You literally just shoot things.

- A relatively unobtrusive way of telling you what to do. It's a really simple game guys. You literally just shoot things. Steam Achievements! - Yes! Thank you to that thread on the Discussions page.

- Yes! Thank you to that thread on the Discussions page. Balancing the Ky Fragment - I changed the way the scaling works and now it's way better.

- I changed the way the scaling works and now it's way better. Lv.500+ Unlocked! - Go ahead and play as much as you like. Or don't. Because there's nothing there yet. Unless you want to. But you probably dont haha. unless...?

- Go ahead and play as much as you like. Or don't. Because there's nothing there yet. Unless you want to. But you probably dont haha. unless...? Your Save Data Is Safe - Just trust me and don't ask about it. it's perfectly safe. This time.

Anyway, I'm still working on it. Thank you guys so much for all your feedback, and thanks for playing! I hope you enjoy these changes as much as I enjoyed making it. :D