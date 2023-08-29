 Skip to content

Pact of Joy update for 29 August 2023

Update 1.0.3: Streaming Pool Optimizations

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lowered the resolution of a bunch of textures.

Adjust streaming pool budget options in the settings. You can now pick between 2GB, 4 GB (default), and 6GB.

Game size lowered from 9.7GB to 5.9GB after these changes.

