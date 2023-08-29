Update 1.0.3: Streaming Pool Optimizations

Lowered the resolution of a bunch of textures.
Adjust streaming pool budget options in the settings. You can now pick between 2GB, 4 GB (default), and 6GB.
Game size lowered from 9.7GB to 5.9GB after these changes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Lowered the resolution of a bunch of textures.
Adjust streaming pool budget options in the settings. You can now pick between 2GB, 4 GB (default), and 6GB.
Game size lowered from 9.7GB to 5.9GB after these changes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update