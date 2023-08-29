Update 1.0.3: Streaming Pool Optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 12063227 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Lowered the resolution of a bunch of textures.

Adjust streaming pool budget options in the settings. You can now pick between 2GB, 4 GB (default), and 6GB.

Game size lowered from 9.7GB to 5.9GB after these changes.