Early Acess 0.4.0 Last Patch #2

Hello Everyone
We continue to update and support our game according to the feedback we receive from our community and we are grateful to everyone who supports us in this process and sends feedback.
You can check the changes we made for this fix below
Ps. This patch also includes upcoming minor and major patch updates
Fixes
- Fixed build collision not destroyed when placed in level viewport
- Fixed attachment menu open when another player equips an item
- Fixed cooking/crafting component switch on not updating if no fuel is required
- Fixed weapon slots starting items not always updating item count value
- Fixed Storage Containers and Bench's Cannot Contain Items
Added
- Change Posses code for player spawn
Changed files in this update