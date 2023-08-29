 Skip to content

Nowhere: Mysterious Artifacts update for 29 August 2023

Early Acess 0.4.0 Last Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone

We continue to update and support our game according to the feedback we receive from our community and we are grateful to everyone who supports us in this process and sends feedback.

You can check the changes we made for this fix below

Ps. This patch also includes upcoming minor and major patch updates

Fixes

  • Fixed build collision not destroyed when placed in level viewport
  • Fixed attachment menu open when another player equips an item
  • Fixed cooking/crafting component switch on not updating if no fuel is required
  • Fixed weapon slots starting items not always updating item count value
  • Fixed Storage Containers and Bench's Cannot Contain Items

Added

  • Change Posses code for player spawn

