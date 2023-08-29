Early Acess 0.4.0 Last Patch #2

Hello Everyone

We continue to update and support our game according to the feedback we receive from our community and we are grateful to everyone who supports us in this process and sends feedback.

You can check the changes we made for this fix below

Ps. This patch also includes upcoming minor and major patch updates

Fixes

Fixed build collision not destroyed when placed in level viewport

Fixed attachment menu open when another player equips an item

Fixed cooking/crafting component switch on not updating if no fuel is required

Fixed weapon slots starting items not always updating item count value

Fixed Storage Containers and Bench's Cannot Contain Items

Added