Tropical Hearts Releases Today!

Build 12063096 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 22:06:14 UTC

Dear fans!

We’ve got great news! At long last, Tropical Hearts is fully released!

Thank you so much for your patience and support. We had a blast working on our very first game and we truly hope you’ll enjoy every moment of it.

As always, don’t hesitate to join our Discord to receive tech support, get the latest news and meet other players!

Cheers!

SilkyFangs & Rubicus - Kokolori Studios

Patch Notes: