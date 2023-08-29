Tropical Hearts Releases Today!

Dear fans!
We’ve got great news! At long last, Tropical Hearts is fully released!
Thank you so much for your patience and support. We had a blast working on our very first game and we truly hope you’ll enjoy every moment of it.
As always, don’t hesitate to join our Discord to receive tech support, get the latest news and meet other players!
Cheers!
SilkyFangs & Rubicus - Kokolori Studios
Patch Notes:
-
All 66 Dates are now fully playable as both Male and Female Alex
-
Some new unique skills for your party members, play and explore your new abilities!
-
The third, completely new island with new bosses and new materials to gather! Experience the final conclusion to our heroes’ extended vacation!
-
The full game now extends to 28 days for explorations and romance
-
New Evening wear and swimwear sprites for almost all characters
-
All background art is fully finished (except for one. SilkyFangs is so sorry and will update it soon)
-
Renamed Skip button to Fast, as its function can confuse players who played other Visual Novels. The button simply makes text go very fast.
-
Longer animations + confirmation button for Harvesting / Meditation / Mining
-
Alex’s portrait is now dimmer when they aren’t talking
-
Expanded available save slots to 30
