Noble Fates update for 29 August 2023

Noble Fates 0.28.7.4 Released!

29 August 2023

Hotfix 


Fix rare bug where player would be notified repeatedly```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
