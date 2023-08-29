 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 29 August 2023

SYNCHRONY Hotfix v3.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12062952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.7.3 is now available!

New features

  • Added an option to swap the A/B and X/Y controller button icons in the HUD

Modding features

  • Added parameter [noparse]ev.knockbackSuppressed[/noparse] to [noparse]event.objectDealDamage[/noparse]/[noparse]objectTakeDamage[/noparse]

    • If set to [noparse]true[/noparse], knockback is disabled for this attack, separately from the distance specified in [noparse]ev.knockback[/noparse]
    • If set to [noparse]false[/noparse], knockback is always applied for this attack, even for otherwise suppressed hits
    • If [noparse]nil[/noparse] (default), knockback is applied if the attack was not suppressed

  • Added functions [noparse]fear.setRemainingTurns()[/noparse]/[noparse]fear.getRemainingTurns()[/noparse]

  • Added function [noparse]statusEffect.isActive()[/noparse]

  • Added data field [noparse]training[/noparse] to enum [noparse]boss.Type[/noparse], which can be set to [noparse]false[/noparse] to avoid generating training stairs in the lobby

Bugfixes

Gameplay bugfixes
  • Fixed Blademasters resisting knockback on parried hits
  • Fixed Transaction Panels in secret shops being destroyed if the tile beneath them is changed
Interface bugfixes
  • Fixed long key names being split up across lines in some languages
Modding bugfixes
  • Fixed enum [noparse]boss.Type[/noparse] data field [noparse]splashTitle[/noparse] not affecting the name displayed on the boss intro screen
  • Fixed custom equipment sprites not rendering if they use filtered textures
  • Fixed modded enemies inheriting from the Skeleton template appearing as Fortissimole audience members
  • Fixed error in [noparse]event.objectDig[/noparse] if [noparse]ev.flags.checkAllTiles[/noparse] is set without [noparse]ev.radius[/noparse]

Changed files in this update

DLC TEST DEPOT MAC Depot 1985573
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link