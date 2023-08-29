Announcing Grim Dawn: Fangs of Asterkarn!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Building upon the foundation of v1.2’s massive changes (now in public playtesting!), we are proud to announce that Grim Dawn will be receiving a third expansion: Fangs of Asterkarn!

In this latest massive installment of Grim Dawn, you will journey West into the rugged wilderness of Asterkarn and contend with the mighty Kurn. Discover the dark legacy that continues to haunt these nomadic people and again drives them East, towards renewed conflict.

[Expansion FAQ]

How much will the expansion cost?

Fangs of Asterkarn is another major addition to Grim Dawn and will be priced comparatively to past expansions.

When is the expansion coming?

The expansion is expected to release in 2024, but you never know when we end up doing MOAR than initially promised.

Will there be new masteries?

Fangs of Asterkarn features a transformative 10th Mastery. Become a frenzied force of destruction upon the battlefield capable of shapeshifting into vicious beastlike forms. The new Berserker mastery brings the total number of mastery combinations to an astounding 45!

Will there be a new chapter of the story?

Fangs of Asterkarn is another huge addition to the world of Grim Dawn. You will trek across the glorious snowy peaks of Asterkarn, delve into frozen caverns, and explore ancient forest valleys and breathtaking hot springs as you seek to purge the corruption tainting this idyllic landscape. Parlay with the Kurn tribes and aid them in rekindling old alliances as you contend with the darker side of their bloody history.

Will there be an increased Level cap?

Fangs of Asterkarn does not increase the level cap. Your characters will gain additional power through quest rewards and potion customization.

Will there be an increased Devotion cap?

Fangs of Asterkarn is not increasing the devotion cap. One does not simply contend with the will of the gods!

What are some of the new features coming with the expansion?

Fangs of Asterkarn is touching upon nearly every aspect of the game to enrich your experience and give you ever more options when building your characters: