UPDATE 1.8.0 - LIGHTS AND COLOR GRADING REWORKED!

Share · View all patches · Build 12062889 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 22:09:46 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivor, how are you doing? I hope you're doing well.

Let's get straight to the point!

Today I'm happy to announce to you the most recent and THE BIGGEST UPDATE for TRAUMA Broken Paradise.

I keep listening to you, I received a lot of opinions and suggestions.

And I'm gonna give you what you want! Always!

_- Reworked all the Lighting system improving a more realistic brightness but keeping the game's essence.

Reworked all the Color Grading (Brownish) improving and making colors more natural.

I changed the 1F Map location to 1F Corridor North, can be located right in front of the elevators once you get there.

I made a few adjustments in the character so you can see Sophia even if she's in the darkness without any light source._

Here's a couple of Screenshots so you can see my work:

BEFORE



AFTER



BEFORE



AFTER



BEFORE



AFTER



BEFORE



AFTER



BEFORE



AFTER



BEFORE



AFTER



BEFORE



AFTER



AND I ALSO REWORKED THE LIGHTING AT THE FIRST AND FINAL BOSSES (MOTH).

HERE'S THE FIRST BOSS, THE FINAL ONE IS SURPRISE!



Thanks for the support!

If you see anything strange, please don't hesitate to give me the feedback!

I hope you enjoy the "new visual changes"

See you next time.... more updates will come in the future! I can promise you that!

spycodex,

OneManOnly Studios.