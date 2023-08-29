 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 29 August 2023

Hotfix 0.2.4 for last weeks build is live

Hotfix 0.2.4 for last weeks build is live

Build 12062855

We brought a large number of fixes to NPCs last week but introduced some issues. Today we have a hotfix to specifically solve issues around Quest NPCs. We will still have a Thursday patch further addressing NPCs and other issues.

Fixed:

  • Fixed several issues around NPC tracking so that they more accurately tell you where people are.
  • Fixed errors with non-existent quest NPCs.
  • Fixed several quests that had ???.

Known Issues:

  • There are additional quests that may still show ??? that we will be addressing.
  • A bug where a quest incorrectly believes that a building exists in town when it does not. This Results in the NPC owner not populating correctly.
  • A couple quests incorrectly interact with player inventory.

