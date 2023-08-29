 Skip to content

Magic vs Zombies update for 29 August 2023

Chest drop

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pack with over 50 spells added, discover the appearances of spells by opening chests scattered around the map or dropped on zombies after level 100.

