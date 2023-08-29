 Skip to content

ドラマチックロード 風の発端 update for 29 August 2023

【緊急】不具合修正アップデート

Build 12062788

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 0.52で実装した以下の機能にて、高確率で操作不能に陥るケースがある事が判明したため、修正いたしました。

・戦闘準備画面「マップ確認/初期配置設定」で、クリック/決定操作で各ユニットの能力を確認できる機能を実装

