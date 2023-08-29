Update 3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12062700 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 22:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hello all,

Welcome to today's update, adding two new alternative hero character skins!

This time the Elepheros and Swashbuckler characters get the girl power treatment.

Here come the Shield-maiden, a powerful warrior (who's favorite color is pink) and the princess of thieves from Zwanistan:





Enjoy!

Rubmon

Changelog

v3.2