 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lands of Sorcery update for 29 August 2023

Update 3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12062700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

Welcome to today's update, adding two new alternative hero character skins!
This time the Elepheros and Swashbuckler characters get the girl power treatment.

Here come the Shield-maiden, a powerful warrior (who's favorite color is pink) and the princess of thieves from Zwanistan:


Enjoy!
Rubmon

Changelog
v3.2

  • Added alternative skins for Swashbuckler and Elepheros (Shield-maiden)
  • Cut scene video re-encoding for Steam Deck
  • Fix identical characters animating in synch on camping
  • Unity update v2022.3.8

Changed files in this update

Lands of Sorcery Content Depot 1370371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link