Update 3.2

Hello all,
Welcome to today's update, adding two new alternative hero character skins!
This time the Elepheros and Swashbuckler characters get the girl power treatment.
Here come the Shield-maiden, a powerful warrior (who's favorite color is pink) and the princess of thieves from Zwanistan:
Enjoy!
Rubmon
Changelog
v3.2
- Added alternative skins for Swashbuckler and Elepheros (Shield-maiden)
- Cut scene video re-encoding for Steam Deck
- Fix identical characters animating in synch on camping
- Unity update v2022.3.8
Changed files in this update