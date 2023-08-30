1.93.0 Release Notes

Country Club Goals
Now you and your club can complete goals to earn even more rewards
- You earn rewards for completing goals
To earn progress on CC goals, you must use a Country Club Pass
- 2 daily goal for 5 gems
- 1 weekly goals for 15 gems
Club goals are separated into 3 tiers based on club level
- Tier 1: levels 1-4
- Tier 2: levels 5-9
- Tier 3: levels 10+
The better tiers are offered better prizes
Prize breakpoints:
- 5 gems
- 20 gems
- 40 gems
- 60 gems
- 85 gems
Prizes include:
- Course builders
- Superpasses
New Pins on Chambers Bay
Play Chambers today to checkout the new pins. Let us know how you feel about them!
Enter in the tiered tournament Chambers Bay New Pins Party for some extra practice and credits if you place well
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several instances where the hole minimap was overlapped by other UI on mobile
- Fixed an issue where “last played” stat in Country Clubs was not counting coin games
- Country Club owners can now delete any custom courses in their club
- Fixed an issue where club members were getting erroneous notification dots
- otherwise known as the lavender menace
- Updated Showdown UI Rules to be more accurate across all setup types
- Improved Country Club creation to give some text information when the friend invite step is empty
- Fixed an issue where the Create Course button stayed on screen when swapping to the Tournament Results tab
- Fixed an issue where club owners were unable to clear multiple requests from the same user
- Fixed an issue in Country Clubs where the Superpass pop-up text ran into the CLOSE button on the panel
- Fixed an issue in Country Clubs where using any sorting options disabled the ability to open a player’s profile from the list
- Fixed an issue causing proshop cards to be too big in the UI and cut off information in some mobile screen resolutions
- Fixed a gifting bug where the panel may incorrectly give an “insufficient funds” message
- Fixed an issue where the PING Glide 4.0 54 Degrees Wedge (Lv 60+) was showing different stats when viewed in the pro shop vs the player inventory. (The pro shop, which showed the better stats, was correct btw)
Updated Account Page in settings (and new in desktop)
- Adds some helpful links and tools
WGT Live Series: October Open
- Get ready for a new WGT Live Series season
- The October Open tees off on Chambers Bay!
- Starting 9/11
- Live stream on 10/21
USGA Esports Grand Slam: Pinehurst No. 2
- Don’t miss the last tournament of the 2023 USGA eSports Grand Slam Series Presented by Lexus
- Starting 9/15
- After the first-round qualifier, the top 64 players split into four brackets and compete for a spot in the live final
Cut Off Jeans
- Jorts are now available in WGT!
- End your summer wearing the perfect pair of shorts.
New Callaway Headwear
- Look good, feel good, play good in Callaway’s latest headwear:
- Hat
- Visor
- Bucket hat
Team USA & Team EU Apparel Bundles
- Available to purchase on 9/8
- It’s time to show where your allegiance lies
- These team bundles are packed with apparel items for you to rock with pride when Team USA tees off against Team EU.
County Fair IV Showdown
- Step right up to the 4th Annual County Fair Showdown
- starting on 9/4
