1.93.0 Release Notes

Build 12062512 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 00:33:04 UTC

Country Club Goals

Now you and your club can complete goals to earn even more rewards

You earn rewards for completing goals

To earn progress on CC goals, you must use a Country Club Pass

2 daily goal for 5 gems

1 weekly goals for 15 gems

Club goals are separated into 3 tiers based on club level

Tier 1: levels 1-4

Tier 2: levels 5-9

Tier 3: levels 10+

The better tiers are offered better prizes

Prize breakpoints:

5 gems

20 gems

40 gems

60 gems

85 gems

Prizes include:

Course builders

Superpasses

New Pins on Chambers Bay

Play Chambers today to checkout the new pins. Let us know how you feel about them!

Enter in the tiered tournament Chambers Bay New Pins Party for some extra practice and credits if you place well

Bug Fixes

Fixed several instances where the hole minimap was overlapped by other UI on mobile

Fixed an issue where “last played” stat in Country Clubs was not counting coin games

Country Club owners can now delete any custom courses in their club

Fixed an issue where club members were getting erroneous notification dots

otherwise known as the lavender menace

Updated Showdown UI Rules to be more accurate across all setup types

Improved Country Club creation to give some text information when the friend invite step is empty

Fixed an issue where the Create Course button stayed on screen when swapping to the Tournament Results tab

Fixed an issue where club owners were unable to clear multiple requests from the same user

Fixed an issue in Country Clubs where the Superpass pop-up text ran into the CLOSE button on the panel

Fixed an issue in Country Clubs where using any sorting options disabled the ability to open a player’s profile from the list

Fixed an issue causing proshop cards to be too big in the UI and cut off information in some mobile screen resolutions

Fixed a gifting bug where the panel may incorrectly give an “insufficient funds” message

Fixed an issue where the PING Glide 4.0 54 Degrees Wedge (Lv 60+) was showing different stats when viewed in the pro shop vs the player inventory. (The pro shop, which showed the better stats, was correct btw)

Updated Account Page in settings (and new in desktop)

Adds some helpful links and tools

WGT Live Series: October Open

Get ready for a new WGT Live Series season

The October Open tees off on Chambers Bay!

Starting 9/11

Live stream on 10/21

USGA Esports Grand Slam: Pinehurst No. 2

Don’t miss the last tournament of the 2023 USGA eSports Grand Slam Series Presented by Lexus

Starting 9/15

After the first-round qualifier, the top 64 players split into four brackets and compete for a spot in the live final

Cut Off Jeans

Jorts are now available in WGT!

End your summer wearing the perfect pair of shorts.

New Callaway Headwear

Look good, feel good, play good in Callaway’s latest headwear:

Hat

Visor

Bucket hat

Team USA & Team EU Apparel Bundles

Available to purchase on 9/8

It’s time to show where your allegiance lies

These team bundles are packed with apparel items for you to rock with pride when Team USA tees off against Team EU.

County Fair IV Showdown