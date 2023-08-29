Update 0.1.8

ENDLESS MODE

-Endless mode no longer aggressively scales in difficulty, allowing players to get much further into it. To counter artifact farming in early maps, each map will have its own XP / Score rate value, instead of the flat 20%. The first 3 maps are limited to 10% XP / Score rate in endless and this value will increase as the maps get more difficult. Maps at the mid point onward have 30%. This is a pretty big change and will likely require further tuning and tweaks.

TURRETS

-Toxic launcher min range reduced to 2.5 from 3.

MAPS

-Conveyance: Fixed one incorrect bridge direction.

-Invert: Start cred increased from 850 to 1150.

-Invert: Increased build space on middle platform.

-Decks and Cascade have traded places in the list, as well as reward values.

TWEAKS

-Fixed toxic launcher and artillery sometimes missing creeps.

-Easy mode will now give you 500 extra start cred.

-Very Easy mode will now give you 1000 extra start cred.