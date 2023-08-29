Adventure Mode Update

Hello Adventurers!

A lot of content has been made in the Early Access up to this day - 8 new characters, a lot of bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements thanks to your feedback!

But today I released a special update with a new game mode - Adventure (and also - Daily Challenge)!

It's a much more linear approach to exploring the game, where the player discovers all of the new mechanics by playing challenges sprinkled with a mystic plot.

Ofc, the classic mode is still available (Skirmish Mode).

Let me know what you think! I am waiting for your feedback to make the game better!

Best Regards,

Byern