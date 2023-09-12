 Skip to content

Golf With Your Friends update for 12 September 2023

Peaceful Pines Course & Fairtyale Fables Pack Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12062185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once upon a time, in a land far away... a new 18-hole course, Peaceful Pines arrives in Golf With Your Friends!

Take a first look at this fabulous fairytale course:


Welcome to Peaceful Pines, a fun filled fantasy course located in the heart of an idyllic woodland. Navigate the many natural bumps and slopes of this 18 hole course and discover the many mysterious ancient rune stones found in this seemingly enchanted forest experience.

🍄 Fairytale Fables Pack

Get ready to find your new fae-vorite look with the new Fairytale Fables Pack too! Grab the pack now and get these colourful critters:

🦊 Fox Hat!
🐝 Bee Bonnet!
🐸 Frog Floatie!
...and much more!


Check out all the newness below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2456990/Golf_With_Your_Friends__Peaceful_Pines_Course/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2456991/Golf_With_Your_Friends__Fairytale_Fables_Pack/

Also, make sure to join our official Golf With Your Friends Discord to talk all things golf, provide feedback to the team, and keep up to date with further news regarding any future updates! ✨
[url=https://discord.gg/TNHrDJze4K]
Golf With Your Friends Discord[/url]
Golf With Your Friends Twitter
Golf With Your Friends Facebook
Team 17 Twitter
Team17 Facebook
Team17 Discord

