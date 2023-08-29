Update 0.3.4 - Offline Chests & Omni-Junk

Changelog:
- Added: Offline chest rewards!
Added: Offline common chests upgrade in the chest shop
Added: Offline golden chests upgrade in the chest shop
* Added: Offline chest efficiency upgrade in the chest shop. Requires either common or golden offline chests
- Added: Omni-Junk upgrade
* This upgrade is found in the prestige shop. Once purchased it is toggleable. If enabled it will allow any unlocked junk item to spawn in any location
- Improvement: You now stay in the manager merge menu when merging a manager instead of going back to the manager main menu
- Improvement: The manager menu and manager merge menu have been drastically improved in terms of performance
- Improvement: Increased manager cap from 100 to 150
- Improvement: Autosave notification reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second
- Improvement: Optimized how the visibility of locked shop item rows is handled
- Improvement: Easy addition of more toggleable upgrades for future updates
- Improvement: Required overlay added to boost upgrade in prestige shop to indicate that you must have unlocked junk first
- Fix: You can no longer drag the currency sliders manually
- Fix: Corrected the location in the notification when unassigning managers
- Fix: The layout of manager cards could be glitchy with a lot of managers or spam hiring. This has been fixed
- Fix: You can no longer see the price in the hover label on vacuums that have their prices listed as "???"
- Fix: Junk buildup is now shared and not per type
- Fix: Chest buildup is now correctly calculated such that it won't spawn chests if the chests on the ground added with your stored chests exceed the capacity
- Discord: The AVA bot will now bump threads with no activity for more than 7 days that I am still a member of to circumvent Discord automatically archiving those threads with the result that I forget them
Happy Vacuuming!
Changed files in this update