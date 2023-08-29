 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vacuum Warrior update for 29 August 2023

Update 0.3.4 - Offline Chests & Omni-Junk

Share · View all patches · Build 12062151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added: Offline chest rewards!
    ‎ ‎ Added: Offline common chests upgrade in the chest shop
    ‎ ‎     Added: Offline golden chests upgrade in the chest shop
    ‎ ‎ * Added: Offline chest efficiency upgrade in the chest shop. Requires either common or golden offline chests
  • Added: Omni-Junk upgrade
    ‎ ‎ * This upgrade is found in the prestige shop. Once purchased it is toggleable. If enabled it will allow any unlocked junk item to spawn in any location
  • Improvement: You now stay in the manager merge menu when merging a manager instead of going back to the manager main menu
  • Improvement: The manager menu and manager merge menu have been drastically improved in terms of performance
  • Improvement: Increased manager cap from 100 to 150
  • Improvement: Autosave notification reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second
  • Improvement: Optimized how the visibility of locked shop item rows is handled
  • Improvement: Easy addition of more toggleable upgrades for future updates
  • Improvement: Required overlay added to boost upgrade in prestige shop to indicate that you must have unlocked junk first
  • Fix: You can no longer drag the currency sliders manually
  • Fix: Corrected the location in the notification when unassigning managers
  • Fix: The layout of manager cards could be glitchy with a lot of managers or spam hiring. This has been fixed
  • Fix: You can no longer see the price in the hover label on vacuums that have their prices listed as "???"
  • Fix: Junk buildup is now shared and not per type
  • Fix: Chest buildup is now correctly calculated such that it won't spawn chests if the chests on the ground added with your stored chests exceed the capacity
  • Discord: The AVA bot will now bump threads with no activity for more than 7 days that I am still a member of to circumvent Discord automatically archiving those threads with the result that I forget them

Happy Vacuuming!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2302991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link