Update 2.3

Build 12062050 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 20:09:32 UTC

Fixed the invincibility bug caused by the player attacking while the death animation was playing.

Fixed the issue where sometimes projectiles were not firing where the player was aiming.

Fixed a bug where the Ticker enemy would still cause damage after it died if the player walked over the place it died at.

Fixed an issue that allowed enemies to apply damage after they were dead.

Changed the weapon selection screen to appear for each player as they load in. This fixed several issues like players joining mid game not able to choose a weapon.