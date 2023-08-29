Astaroth Balancing, New Talent

TALENTS
ASTAROTH
Diffusive Flask removed.
Guardian Core
Added "While Guarded in this way, your Utility Flask also applies the effects to all nearby allies."
New Talent: Forgekin
All offensive Minion stats also apply to you at 50% effectiveness.
ITEMS
Blackbough
"Minion Damage also applies to you" removed.
Pactlord's Visage Rework
50% of Minion Damage also applies to you.
Pactlord's Powercore
100% -> 50% of Minion Critical Damage also applies to you.
Forgefury Gauntlets
Added "50% of Minion Critical Strike Chance also applies to you."
FIXED
Fixed Minion Attack Speed not showing on the stat readout
