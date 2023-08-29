 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 29 August 2023

Astaroth Balancing, New Talent

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TALENTS
ASTAROTH
Diffusive Flask removed.

Guardian Core
Added "While Guarded in this way, your Utility Flask also applies the effects to all nearby allies."

New Talent: Forgekin
All offensive Minion stats also apply to you at 50% effectiveness.

ITEMS
Blackbough
"Minion Damage also applies to you" removed.

Pactlord's Visage Rework
50% of Minion Damage also applies to you.

Pactlord's Powercore
100% -> 50% of Minion Critical Damage also applies to you.

Forgefury Gauntlets
Added "50% of Minion Critical Strike Chance also applies to you."

FIXED
Fixed Minion Attack Speed not showing on the stat readout

