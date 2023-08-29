Astaroth Balancing, New Talent

Share · View all patches · Build 12061969 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 19:19:07 UTC by Wendy

TALENTS

ASTAROTH

Diffusive Flask removed.

Guardian Core

Added "While Guarded in this way, your Utility Flask also applies the effects to all nearby allies."

New Talent: Forgekin

All offensive Minion stats also apply to you at 50% effectiveness.

ITEMS

Blackbough

"Minion Damage also applies to you" removed.

Pactlord's Visage Rework

50% of Minion Damage also applies to you.

Pactlord's Powercore

100% -> 50% of Minion Critical Damage also applies to you.

Forgefury Gauntlets

Added "50% of Minion Critical Strike Chance also applies to you."

FIXED

Fixed Minion Attack Speed not showing on the stat readout