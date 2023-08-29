Update 1.1.5



Hi everybody! ːPhhelperː

Another update is out! ːPduckː

Among some tweaks and adjustments the most notable change is that the save reset mechanic has been reworked to make sure that no one can reset the save by mistake. Prior there was just a prompt in the options screen if you wanted to reset the game but now you have to confirm the reset of the save by holding down the button for 3 seconds. You can confirm if you have the updated version by looking in the credits screen (1.1.5), but please don't try out the new reset save mechanic unless you actually want to reset your save (!!) ːPfishː

