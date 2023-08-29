 Skip to content

Fida Puti Samurai update for 29 August 2023

Patch 0.92

Share · View all patches · Build 12061906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the "Intersection Mall", that shows after Boss 1 and 2. With target practice game, Fida Vending Machine.
-Changes on Chapter 3 start, Chapter 4 end, Chapter 5 start.
-Players with health 32 or above are now prevented of being insta-killed.
-Quantity of Mailboxes added on cities. Added one before each boss level.
-Added slider to control frequency of one-liners.
-Short Double Barreled Shotgun now does fire damage.
-Worship me" Decreased slightly damage on player (x2.5 to x2). Increased Player Damage (from 1x to 1.5x)
-Added more health/armor pickups on specific locations. Added new Light Armor pickup item.
-Lots of miscelanea here and there

