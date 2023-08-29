Patch 0.92

-Added the "Intersection Mall", that shows after Boss 1 and 2. With target practice game, Fida Vending Machine.

-Changes on Chapter 3 start, Chapter 4 end, Chapter 5 start.

-Players with health 32 or above are now prevented of being insta-killed.

-Quantity of Mailboxes added on cities. Added one before each boss level.

-Added slider to control frequency of one-liners.

-Short Double Barreled Shotgun now does fire damage.

-Worship me" Decreased slightly damage on player (x2.5 to x2). Increased Player Damage (from 1x to 1.5x)

-Added more health/armor pickups on specific locations. Added new Light Armor pickup item.

-Lots of miscelanea here and there