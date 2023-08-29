 Skip to content

XENOTILT update for 29 August 2023

Today's hotfix

  • Finally fixed issue where remapping would delete UI navigation bindings
  • Click the "joystick" button on the remapping panel to cycle through all connected sticks
  • Additional fixes for Startup Crash Bug.
  • Fix for Chrysalis Ball Throw bug.
  • Fix for System Overload Achievement.
  • Various Collision Fixes.

