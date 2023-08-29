- Finally fixed issue where remapping would delete UI navigation bindings
- Click the "joystick" button on the remapping panel to cycle through all connected sticks
- Additional fixes for Startup Crash Bug.
- Fix for Chrysalis Ball Throw bug.
- Fix for System Overload Achievement.
- Various Collision Fixes.
XENOTILT update for 29 August 2023
Today's hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2008981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update