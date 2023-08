Share · View all patches · Build 12061877 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 20:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Fixed game-breaking "Uncaught TypeError" bug caused by Pheonix KageDesu's "VPlayer" plugin.

All videos displayed using the "VPlayer" plugin have been temporarily removed until we figure out what's going wrong.

Fixed opening cutscene

Adjusted rendering mode

Adjusted some sound effects to match up better with visual timing

Thanks for all your support and feedback!