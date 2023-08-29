 Skip to content

The Adventures of Tree update for 29 August 2023

Build 51.02

Build 12061845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Chest UI slots sometimes being rotated at random angles.
  • Fixed a transition glitch in the Above Waterfall scene allowing the player to jump out of the world.
  • Fixed serious issues with the Shady Guy in the Sandy Village which led to an infinite item hack and other horrible glitches.
  • Fixed items despawning when being picked up as player is using an 'instant door'.

Come on by our Discord server and give us development advice!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

