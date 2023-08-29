Version 1.2.7

This update aims to generally reduce light noise.

One of the challenges with Lumen is the handling of emissive lighting; the light cubes in Desordre are now excluded from Lumen's calculations. These cubes produce light that flickers excessively, making the overall rendering unstable.

If Epic Games improves this feature in the future, the light cubes will, of course, be supported by Lumen again. However, the primary goal is to achieve stable lighting.

The 'Ultra' lighting setting denoises the light more intensively, but it also demands higher performance resources.

I've also enhanced the range of ray tracing, which is particularly evident in the second chapter, covering rooms 11 to 16. Previously, the radius was too limited, causing some elements to be overlooked. To achieve extended lighting range, the lighting setting must be set to "Ultra."

Improvements have been implemented in the RTXDI system. Previously, enabling RTXDI resulted in an exaggerated representation of fog within the level. This issue has now been corrected.

The frame generation for DLSS 3 has been updated and now utilizes version 1.0.7.

I've also experimented with a fully ray-traced version based on Nvidia's ReSTIR GI + ReSTIR DI. The rendering looks promising, although there are some issues, including a significant amount of noise that is already partly present with the current RTX DI. Depending on the improvements made by DLSS 3.5 in Unreal Engine, i may release a path-tracing version of the game, although this is not yet confirmed.

Stay tuned.