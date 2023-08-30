There is a new demigod demon that will attempt to steal divine items from players in the open world.
It can be slain by defeating it 100 times or by using a special sword hidden in a tower to the southwest.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 30 August 2023
New characters patch
