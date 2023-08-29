 Skip to content

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 29 August 2023

August 30th Update Patch -2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the bug where stores do not show any items.
  • Fixed the bug where the GhostFace Base could not be left.

**

Balance adjustments:**

  • Characters' satiety and vigor consumption rate has been reduced by 25%

