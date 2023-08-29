August 30th Update Patch -2

Bug fixes:
- Fixed the bug where stores do not show any items.
- Fixed the bug where the GhostFace Base could not be left.
**
Balance adjustments:**
- Characters' satiety and vigor consumption rate has been reduced by 25%
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Balance adjustments:**
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update