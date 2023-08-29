2023.08.29. Hot Fix

Improved textures on the TomiKapa:

New Vehicle Fixer system on the new Pia trailer truck: Now you can deliver vehicles on the trailer truck without they as fall down

Now you can deliver vehicles on the trailer truck without they as fall down Added required systems to new Pia trailer truck to deliver two wheeled vehicles on it:Now you can deliver two wheeled vehicles without problems on the new Pia Trailer Truck

Fixed Distillery Business buy under 500k

Fixed TomiKapa's totally game crash bug

Fixed standard Rusty Axe pick up at main house

Fixed vehicles doors open hud size problems

Fixed the terrain heights at x:-2109 y:0 z:-369 coordinates

Fixed the vehicle's wheel skid marks if you transport on Pia trailer truck

Dev message:

Some of you indicated that the new PIA Trailer Truck disappears from where you was left when saving. We tried several times with some players to find out what could be causing it and we came to the conclusion that these players probably do not have enough vram to reenable the vehicles(this run once at saving).

Why hasn't this happened before?

The newly added vehicle optimization system causes a lot of fps improvement, but during the save, all vehicles are turned on back and save itself, and since the trailer truck is the last on the list, it cannot load when the vram is full.

We will try to improve it in the future if we can!

Have a good game MVL players!